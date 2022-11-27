General

Three dramas are being staged in the Nepal International Drama Festival 2079 (Nitfest 2022) today that started on Friday in Kathmandu. The dramas that will be screened at the Mandala Theater are a joint Bhutan-US show ‘Three Countries: One Mother’, the Russian folk style play ‘The Magic Swan-Geese’, and a theatrical art relic.

Directed by Katy Beck and coauthored by Nima Ball, Beck and Benjamin Rexrod, the Three Countries: One Mother’ tells about history, experiences and culture of Bhunanese-Nepali-American people residing in the US under the third-country resettlement programme after being displaced from their home country, Bhutan, between 1990 and 2000.

The play is based on the real story of the family of Nima Bal from the Tamang community, which also represents the Bhutanese-Nepali indigenous community.

Similarly, directed by Tatiana Sukhorukova and written by Kristina Kondratoeva, the ‘The Magic Swan-Geese’ has featured a story of a girl, an elderly daughter of the family seeking for her independence even at the cost of her family love and affection; she leaves behind her younger brother in the process.

Rasik Raj’s theatrical art relic is also being presented. It will features performance by Anshu Khanal, Prabhat Timilsina and Suraj Parajuli.

Dramas from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Russia, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belarus, Egypt, the United States of America, Uruguay and Argentina will be staged in the festival that will run until December 3.

Source: National News Agency Nepal