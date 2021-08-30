General

Three persons have been killed after being electrocuted in two separate incidents in different places of the country today. In Dhading, two workers for Ncell Axiata Limited, the privately owned mobile service provider, died of electric shock after they touched an electric pole, said Superintendent of Police Mahendra Khadka. The workers were at work to fix Ncell cable that was snapped by a falling tree due to torrential rains. The deceased have been identified as Bimal Pariyar, 27, of Syangja district and Umakanta Baral, 24, of Pokhara Metropolitan City in Kaski district. One was injured in the incident. The injured identified as Bhuvan Baral of the metropolis was sent to Kathmandu for treatment, said the area police office, Gajuri. The bodies of the deceased were kept at Gajuri Hospital for a postmortem. Similarly, a woman was killed after being electrocuted at Arjundhara Municipality-6 in Jhapa district today morning. Sabitra BK, 45, of the municipality-10 was found dead with her shoulders burned by electricity, said Rakesh Thapa, spokesperson for the district police office. The deceased was recovered lying with a live transformer wire on her, he said. The body of the deceased was sent to Mechi Hospital for postmortem and investigations were underway, said the police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal