Illegal import of gold from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) is still unabated and the people are being held from the TIA almost every week for carrying gold illegally, officials said.

The police headquarters said that an Indian national, Satyan Hussein Seju Abu Bakar, was arrested recently on charge of smuggling the gold while arriving from the UAE. The fact was revealed after the 31-year-old Indian national was arrested along with 905 grams of semi-solid gold.

The police said that another Indian national Kadar Ibrahim, 35, was also arrested after the interrogation.

Police had held and taken him to a hospital after he showed suspicious activities in the parking lot of the international flights at TIA. The police recovered the gold from the Indian national hiding in his anus in a plastic-wrapped bag.

Similarly, 50-year-old Siraz Madapat Baputte was also arrested for illegally importing 349 grams of gold while arriving in Kathmandu via Kuwait from Dubai in the Jazeera Airways.

Source: National News Agency Nepal