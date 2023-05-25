General

The police have arrested three persons and made them public for stealing golden and silver jewelries worth Rs 6.1 million. The jewelries were stolen from a house at Biratnagar Metropolitan City-3.

Organizing a press conference here Thursday, District Police Office Morang made public Raj Kumar Kamat, Bibek Kamat and Shree Kant Das, from ward no 12 of the metropolis. They had stolen the jewelries from the house of Jay Kishor Chaudhary on May 17. They stole 20 tolas of gold and 36 kgs of silver.

An 8-member police team was mobilized by the District Police Office for the investigation into the crime, according to police spokesperson in the district, DSP Ranjan Kumar Dahal.

The burglars were held while going to Jogbani, India for selling the loot last night.

Seven police officers involved in the investigation and arrest were also awarded by the District Police Office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal