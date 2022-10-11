General

Chitwan, Oct 11 (RSS): Police have arrested three persons in connection with vandalism at the Chitwan Medical College. The college had filed an FIR against nine persons.

Those arrested are Dhan Bahadur BK, Jivan Sunuwar and Bikash Bahadur Damai from Bharatpur Metropolis-13, according to District Police Office, Chitwan.

Spokesperson at Office, DSP Bijay Raj Pandit, said they were arrested on Sunday after an FIR was filed against nine persons. Search for six others is underway. Pandit added that a case was filed against vandals as per Health Institutes and Health Workers’ Protection Act.

The amendment of the Act in 2079BS states that anyone involved in vandalism at health institute shall be imprisoned up to three months or fined Rs 300 thousands.

The Medical College was vandalized over the death of a patient who was receiving treatment at ICU on October 3.

The Nepal Medical Association had also submitted a memorandum to the District Administration Office, Chitwan, demanding action against assailants.

Source: National News Agency Nepal