Three held on gold smuggling charge



Kathmandu: Police have arrested three people on the charge of their involvement in gold smuggling into the country from Qatar. They were made public on Friday.

According to the Kathmandu Valley Crime Division, Mohammad Dilsad Khan, 24, from Khajura rural municipality-8 in Banke; Santosh Pariyar, 26, of Gaidakot municipality-13 in Nawalparasi East and Anjil Gurung, 26, of Bhanu municipality-13 in Tanahu, were arrested from Sinamangal of Kathmandu.

Khan arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on a Himalaya Air flight. During the security check at the airport, the police confiscated a bracelet weighing 69.890 grams and a ring weighing 11.650 grams from him. These ornaments were concealed in his waist inside his jeans, wrapped in a white tissue paper.

The market value of the confiscated gold is around Rs one million, Superintendent of Police Angur GC said.

Subsequently, based on the information given by him during the interrogation, Pariyar and Gurung were also arrested over the gold smuggling case.

They were arrested on Thursday. They have been handed over to the TIA Customs Office for further investigation under the Customs Act 2007 AD.

Source: National News Agency RSS