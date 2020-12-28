General

A squad of security personnel held three persons involved in smuggling of endangered wildlife pangolin along with its scale. A joint team comprising personnel from Nepal Army (NA), Armed Police Force (APF) and Chitwan National Park (CNP) administration apprehended the smugglers on Sunday.

The Nepal Army has put in place the ‘operation manhunt-7’ in the national park. According to the NA Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the smugglers along with scale were handed to Kasara-based office of the CNP.

The arrestees are Keshar Bahadur Tamang, Shukra Prasad Tamang and Panchalal Praja of Chitwan Metropolis-6. The team had confiscated 375 gram pangolin scale and dried meat around 500 grams. The Nepal Army has been implementing several operations for the conservation of wildlife and natural heritage and also for checking wildlife poaching and smuggling. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal