The Karnali State government has rescued 315 people who were stranded in Banke and Surkhet districts after the extension of the lockdown and send them to their homes in Humla. They are from local Sarkegaad rural municipality.

The Ministry of Social Development of the State government has send them up to Mugu. They were rescued on Sunday night and the ministry itself bore the bus fare of these people, said Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Humla district committee member, Chhabi Thapa.

According to him, these people will travel to their home town on their own from Mugu.

Thapa said the remaining people from the district would be rescued and sent home today as well. The rescued locals will be kept in quarantine for 14 days.

A source at the Social Development Ministry in Surkhet stated that the State government is facing problem in rescuing the lockdown-stranded people as the remaining six rural municipalities in Humla district have not submitted data on the number of such people from their area to it.

Source: National News Agency