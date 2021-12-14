General

The District Police Office Chitwan has arrested three people involved in illegal networking business. Among those held in this connection, two are Indian nationals and one is a Nepali.

Police said they were found involved in illegal networking business by the name 'Q Net'. Chief of the District Police Office Chitwan, Superintendent Om Prasad Adhikari said those arrested are 28-year-old Jitesh Barma, 34-year-old Ankit Sharma and 36-year-old Saroj Ghimire. Barma and Sharma are Indians while Ghimire is a Nepali.

They were arrested from CG Landmark's Fern Residency Chitwan hotel at Bharatpur as they were promoting the illegal networking business by assembling some people at the hotel, Adhikari said.

Police have extended their judicial remand for further investigation. According to police they had been running 'Q Net' networking and had also made some people its members prior to this. They had also made the members invest money in the business as well.

Police investigation is on regarding how many people have taken membership of this racket. People who have been cheated by these people have already filed complaints to the police against those arrested.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that Q Net was not registered and it has been operated with the sole intention of cheating people. Police suspect that this business might also have been expanded to other cities of Nepal bordering with India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal