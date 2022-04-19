General

Police have arrested three persons on the charge of trading cryptocurrency, which is illegal in Nepal.

The arrested are Anup Mishra, 22, of Birtamode municipality-9, Dinesh Thapa, 24, of Panauti municipality-1 and Rahul Chachan,26, of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, according to the Nepal Police's Valley Crime Investigation Office.

According to the Police Headquarters, police nabbed them for engaging in illegal cryptocurrency transaction that is against the rules, directives and orders issued by the Nepal Rastra Bank for financial transaction.

They were active from various locations in Kathmandu such as Maha Bouddha, New Road and Kalanki among others. Police said that they have been found dealing in cryptocurrency worth over Rs 660 million.

Police have sent the arrested ones to the Metropolitan Police Range for further investigation and needful actions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal