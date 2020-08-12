Human Rights

At least three people died and 33 others were injured in a bus accident that took place around 6 in the morning today at Phulaut, Purbichaunki rural municipality-1 in Doti district. Among the injured, 12 are in serious condition, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Tikaram BK of Marku, Chaurpati rural municipality-7, 55-year-old DhaniShahi of Mangalsen municipality-7 and 60-year-old Padam Saud of BannigadhJayagadh rural municipality-3, Achham district.

Police Inspector at the District Police Office, KarnaBahadurBohara, said the bus with registration plate number Na6Kha 2529 belonging to Karnali River Yatayat fell at least 30 metres down from the road, resulting in the casualties. The bus was going towards Achham from Kailali, carrying mostly migrant workers from Achham who had returned home from India.

The injured passengers are being treated at the District Hospital. According to the District Traffic Police Office Dipayal, the accident presumably occurred due to the slippery road and the driver falling asleep. It is said the bus was carrying passengers more than its capacity.

Police has taken the driver under control for investigation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal