Two persons died in a motorcycle accident in Sindhuli on Friday afternoon. Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Manoj Kumar Lama, said that the motorcycle (Province 2-001 Pa 2163) met with an accident at Kamalamai municipality-14.

The deceased have been identified as motorcyclist Yam Kumar Danuwar, 26, of Dudhauli municipality-4, his nephew, Ashish Kumar Danuwar, 13 and Adit Kumar Danuwar.

Yam Kumar and Ashish died on the spot while Adit Kumar was pronounced dead upon arrival at Sindhuli Hospital, added Lama.

Motorcyclist Yam Kumar was policeman working at the District Police Office, Sarlahi, and had come home on vacation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal