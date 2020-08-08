Human Rights

Three people were killed in a car accident here. The deceased are 26-year-old Devendra Chaudhary of Omsatiya rural municipality-4 and Nasap Darji, 27, of Kotahimai rural municipality-3 of Rupandehi district and 12-year-old Pradip Thakur of Ramgram municipality-12, Nawalparasi, State no 5 Traffic Police Office stated.

Traffic Police Office spokesman Dilli Narayan Poudel said all the three had sustained injuries when the car with registration number plate Lu 2 Cha 6756 they were travelling in met with an accident last night at Chhipagadh of Rohini rural municipality. They died while under treatment at Bhim Hospital Bhairahawa this morning.

Source: National News Agency Nepal