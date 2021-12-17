General

NC leaders Mahalaxmi Upadhyay ‘Dina’, Jivan Pariyar and Bhishmaraj Angdambe have been elected Nepali Congress (NC) assistant general secretaries from the voting.

In the vote counting held late Thursday, Upadhyay made to the post by securing 2,533 votes under woman’s quota, defeating another contender Kamala Panta. Panta received 2,105 votes, member of NC central election committee Sitaram KC said.

Likewise, Pariyar was elected to the post under the Dalit quota by getting 2,212 votes while his nearest rival Man Bahadur Bishwakarma managed 2,175 votes.

Similarly, Angdambe got victory with 2,711 votes against his rival Bikash Lama’s 1,913 votes. Angdambe was elected under the indigenous cluster of the NC.

As per the NC statute, there are eight assistant general secretary posts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal