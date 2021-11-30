General

Three local governments in Jumla, the district in Karnali Province, have lately launched the ambulance service.

Hima, Sinja and Kanakasundari rural municipalities that lie in the Sinja Valley have recently started the facility, according to Hima rural municipality Chair Raj Bahadur Shahi.

Jumla consists of eight local levels including one municipality and Hima, Sinja and Kanaka Sundari lack an well-equipped health facility as of other rural municipalities in the district. The Sinja Valley is a day-long walk from the district headquarters Khalanga. People of Sinja Valley are conditionally bound to visit the district headquarters-based Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) for better medical care. Bearing this in mind, the three local governments have made the ambulance service available at the local level and the Kanakasundari is the latest one to do so. The areas have already access to motorable roads.

As said by Kanakasundari chief administrative officer Nain Singh Budha, the service was launched at the cost of Rs 1.08 million and they were granted the tax exemption to purchase an ambulance. It is said it required tremendous efforts for the local government to ensure the service for the citizens.

It may be noted that the service is already available at the Patarasi rural municipality in the district and other three rural municipalities: Guthichaur, Tatopani and Tila are preparing to purchase the vehicle. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal