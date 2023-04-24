Key Issues, politics

An understanding has been reached among three major political parties to immediately finalize the bill relating to the Constitutional Council from the House of Representatives (HoR).

Appointment of the Chief Justice (CJ) at the Supreme Court (SC) has been obstructed for long as the bill relating to the Constitutional Council could not been forwarded.

Similarly, the top leaders of the major political parties have agreed to finalize the bill on Truth and Reconciliation Commission by forming a special committee.

During the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Monday, the top leaders agreed to take the remaining tasks of the peace process to conclusion by forming a 15-member special committee, said CPN (UML) Chief Whip Padam Giri.

A process related to this would be forwarded in the parliament from Tuesday, he informed.

Likewise, an agreement was reached to take leadership of three parliamentary committees by the UML. The UML would take the leadership of Public Accounts Committee, State's Directive Principle, Policy and Responsibility Committee. However, another committee to be led by the UML has not been confirmed yet.

Similarly, the Nepali Congress would lead the Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee.

"An agreement has been reached on the major issues. The process will now move ahead easily", shared Giri.

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli, Deputy-Leader of the CPN (UML) Parliamentary Party Subas Nembang, NC Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak and Chief Whip of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Hitraj Pandey were present in the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal