A meeting of the Judicial Council held today decided to form a three-member probe committee under the coordination of Judicial Council member Ram Prasad Shrestha to investigate into the issues relating to judge at Kathmandu District Court, Raj Kumar Koirala.

Spokesperson of the Judicial Council, Man Bahadur Karki, said the committee was formed to investigate into the reality of the audio recording between judge Koirala and lawyer Rudra Pokharel to release proprietor of Civil Saving and Credit Cooperatives Pvt Ltd, Ichchha Raj Tamang, from jail on a bail.

Acting Chief Judge of Patan High Court, Mahesh Prasad Pudasaini and judge Mahesh Sharma are in the committee.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within 45 days, added Karki.

The audio recording where judge Koirala and lawyer Pokharel are heard discussing on monetary deal to release Tamang from jail was leaked yesterday.

