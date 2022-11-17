General

There are a total of three million 471 thousand 792 eligible voters in Bagmati Province.

Out of them, one million 737 thousand 378 are female and one million 738 thousand 87 male, according to the Bagmati Province Election Office, Makawanpur. The province has a total of 13 districts including the Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts).

For the polls, the total 4,143 polling centers have been designated for the province.

Separate polling centers have been designated in all three districts for ‘temporary’ voters including prisoners, the ‘third gender’ community and civil servants, who are allowed to vote under the proportional representation from these polling centers, said chief returning officer Lumbanath Pokharel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal