Three more Nepalis living abroad succumbed to coronavirus infection last week. Three deaths were reported from the UK, according to the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA).

With this, the Covid-19 fatalities among Nepalis abroad stands at 330 till Saturday evening, informed Dr Sanjeev Sapkota, Coordinator of the Health Committee of the NRNA.

Dr Sapkota shared that as many as 58,695 Nepalis living in 58 different countries contracted the flu-like infection till Saturday evening. Among them, 55,793 have been recovered- meaning over 94 per cent people infected with Covid-19 have been recovered so far.

Similarly, new Covid-19 cases among Nepalis were reported from the UK, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Portugal and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Health Committee has issued directives regarding awareness about the vaccine against Covid-19.

The directives that is published in simple Nepali language aims to educate the users about vaccine, precautions to be observed after one is vaccinated and health issues that could be surfaced post-vaccination among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal