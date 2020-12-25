General

The Department of Tourism has issued permission to three mountaineering groups to climb mountains for the winter season till today. The climbers would scale Ama Dablam (6,814 meters), Luja Peak (5,726 meters) and Kangeri-2 (6,506 meters), according to the mountaineering section of the Department of Tourism.

Among the climbers who received permission to climb mountains, four mountaineers would climb Ama Dablam, three Luja Peak and one Kangeri-2. Expedition royalty worth Rs 93,290 has been collected from the climbers.

Thirty six mountaineers from eight groups scaled mountains in winter season in 2019 and over Rs 2.1 million in royalty was collected from them. The number of climbers could increase this winter as the season has just begun, said the Department.

The government opened mountain climbing and trekking from the Nepali month of Kartik amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal