Games, sports

Three players of the Nepali National Cricket team have been selected to play the T10 cricket league scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from January 28, 2021.

The players—Sompal Kami, Karan KC and Kushal Malla—have been informed of their selection through a draft on Wednesday. Kami will play for Maratha Arabians, KC for Pune Devils and Malla for Team Abu Dhabi.

This is the first international match for KC and Malla while Kami already played an international franchise match. For this match, Nepal's cricketer Paras Khadka will be an emerging talent mentor for Team Abu Dhabi.

From Nepal, cricketers Sandeep Lamichhane and Khadka already played T10 cricket league. A total of eight teams will play the league.

Source: National News Agency Nepal