General

Three people who were tested positive for coronavirus during the tests conducted at the Bharatpur COVID-19 laboratory have been taken to the Bharatpur Corona Special (provisional) Hospital.

The results of PCR tests of three among 131 had come positive. A septuagenarian-couple of Bharatpur metropolis-6, Chitwan and a 45-year-old male from neighbouring Nawalparasi district were found to have contracted with the virus.

The couple, 74-year-old male and 73-year-old female, had returned home on May 16 after medical treatment in India. Their son who returned with them was, however, tested negative.

The male from Tribeni municipality-6, Nawalparasi had returned home on May 14 from Gujarat, India, according to Public Health Office Nawalpur’s Chief Keshab Chapagain. Upon his return, he was put in quarantine in Nawaplarasi-West and was shifted to a local quarantine facility at his hometown on May 19. He had developed fever from May 20 and was taken to the Chormara-based Health Center. As he was tested positive, he was sent to the Corona Hospital. According to Bharatpur Hospital’s information officer Leeladhar Poudel, the health condition of all three and another infected identified earlier is normal.

High alertness has been adopted in the district after a security personnel with his working station in Kathmandu was found infected with the virus. District Police Office Chief Superintendent of Police Nanti Raj Gurung said 15 police personnel had undergone PCR test procedures and Rapid Diagnostic Test was conducted among 100 personnel. The testing covered the security personnel deputed in Lotthar, Pulchowk of Naryangadh, Muglin, office premises, hospitals and several quarantine centers in the district. The security force on duty have been made to take basic preventive measures, practice personal health habits, and maintain social distancing to remain safe from the virus. Regular parade for security personnel has been ceased bearing in mind the heightened risk of COVID-19. Efforts are being made to ensure additional quantity of personal protective gears for the security force which are at the forefront in the battle against the virus, it is said. According to SP Gurung, various organisations have been providing with them the face masks and hand sanitiser.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a person at Rapti municipality on the charge of supplying homemade liquor to his relative staying in local quarantine. The District Administration Office’s information officer Ishwor Simkhanda said the alleged was a 25-year-old male of Rapti municipality-3. He was taken under the police control and handed to the Office on Thursday. Supply of liquor to quarantine and its consumption in banned, he said.—

Source: National News Agency