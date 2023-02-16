General

Three newly-appointed Chancellors took oath of office and secrecy on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed Chancellors at the PM's residence, Baluwatar, this morning.

PM Dahal administered oath to Chancellor of the Nepal Academy of Music and Drama Nisha Sharma, Chancellor of the Nepal Academy Bhupal Rai and Chancellor of the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts Naradmani Hartemchhaali.

On the occasion, PM Dahal congratulated and wished all three Chancellors and for their successful tenure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal