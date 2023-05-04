Key Issues

Newly appointed ministers: Dhanraj Gurung, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Mohan Bahadur Basnet, Minister for Health and Population and Dig Bahadur Limbu, Minister for Youth and Sports, took an oath of office and secrecy today before President Ramchandra Paudel. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Office of the President, Shital Niwas.

The three were appointed on the respective posts by the President on Wednesday on the recommendation of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. They became the ministers from the ruling partner Nepali Congress. Gurung is the NC Vice-President while Basnet is the central member.

Vice-President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Dahal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki, chiefs of constitutional bodies and of security bodies and senior government officials were present on the occasion. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal