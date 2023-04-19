General

Three members of a same family died in a road accident in Mahottari on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Amrit Mandal, 26, of Siraha Kanyanpur, his wife Anju Mandal, 24, and five-year-old nephew Anshu Mandal, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Mahottari, Pradeep Kumar Giri.

The accident took place when a bus (Ba 3 Kha 2396) heading towards Gaushala of Mahottari from Siraha and a motorcycle (Madhes State 01-004-Pa 6819) en route to Janakpur from Gaushala collided with each other at Gaushala-1 along Maisthan-Gaushala-Samsi road section.

Amrit and Anshu were brought to Subha Swostik Hospital at Bardibas-14 and Anju to Bardibas Trauma Centre soon after the incident. The doctors pronounced them dead there, said police.

Police have impounded both vehicles and the bus driver is absconding after the incident, added Giri. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal