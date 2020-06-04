General

Three people including a ward chairperson have been arrested on the charge of vandalising a temporary police post at Chhiwang Jiyula, Musikot municipality-14 in Rukum Paschim.

Police has arrested Deepak KC, the ward chair of Musikot municipality-13, Rajan KC and Khilaraj Giri. They were arrested on Wednesday.

A group of people under the leadership of the ward chair KC had vandalised the police post on Tuesday. The three people had been absconding after vandalising the police post. Police arrested them from Todke of Musikot-13 and has started investigations against them under a case related to committing indecent act.

Source: National News Agency