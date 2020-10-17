General

Three people with coronavirus infection have died in Chitwan today. They were under treatment at various hospitals in the district. Two infected died at Bharatpur Hospital and another one at Chitwan Medical College. Among the casualties, two are from Chitwan and one from Rautahat.

A 70-year-old woman of Madhavnarayan -7, Rautahat died at Bharatpur Hospital at 9.25 this morning, hospital's information officer Leeladhar Poudel said. She was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital on October 15 with complaint of fever, cough and breathing difficulty. She tested positive for coronavirus the previous day.

Similarly, a people's representative has died in Bharatpur Hospital today. He is Badri Bahadur Pandey, the ward chairperson of Khairahani Municipality-12 in eastern Chitwan. The 41-year-old Pandey had tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the hospital.

Likewise, a 68-year-old woman of Khairahani Municipality, ward number 6, died at Chitwan Medical College, Bharatpur this morning, Hospital's director Dr Dayaram Lamsal said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal