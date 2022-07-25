Uncategorized

Three persons died after being buried in a landslide that occurred at Turmakhand rural municipality-2, Bhulu in Achham last night.

According to Chief District Officer of Achham, Bisworaj Marasini, landslide claimed lives of three who were asleep at the same home.

The deceased are two men and a woman. The identities of the deceased have yet to be ascertained.

Likewise, the injured are undergoing treatment at a primary health post, police said.

As the landslide-hit area is in distant zone, it was difficult to establish communications there, police shared.

A police team was mobilized in the area last night but the taem had not reached out to the site till this morning, the District Police Office Achham said. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal