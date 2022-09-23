General

Three persons were nabbed in Gorkha for keeping illegal weapons. Police said that Sita Bahadur Ghale, 53, Maila Ghale, 60, and Krishna Prasad Ghale, 26, of Parpak Sulikot Rural Municipality are held for possessing guns without permission from the administration.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Leelaraj Lamichhane said the three were arrested and the muzzleloader rifles were recovered from separate locations.

DSP Lamichhane said that a short gun along with 24 bullets and its magazines were also recovered from the house of Sita Bahadur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal