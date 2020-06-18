Health & Safety

Three individuals including a police constable working at Metropolitan Police Range, Bhaktapur, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday in Bhaktapur district. The policeman is a permanent resident of Changunarayan Municipality in the district.

As the 32-year-old police constable working for the Police Communications Unit was infected with the virus, the Unit is sealed off and 12 police personnel are quarantined, according to Chief of the Range Superintendent of Police (SP) Sabin Pradhan.

Pradhan also shared that other police personnel of the Range were also kept under high surveillance.

The swabs of those quarantined police personnel and family members of the infected one would be collected today and would be sent for the PCR test.

Similarly, coronavirus infection was confirmed on a 22-year-old male from Golmadhi area in Bhaktapur Municipality-6.

SP Pradhan said that preparations were ongoing for contact tracing and seal off the nearby areas including the residence of the infected person.

Furthermore, a Kuwait returnee woman migrant worker tested positive for the virus. The 22-year-old lady from Gaindakot in Nawalparasi district had arrived Nepal last week after getting an amnesty from the Government of Kuwait. Upon her arrival in Nepal, she was kept in Kharipati-based quarantine facility.

SP Pradhan said that all three were sent to Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku on Wednesday for the treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal