Three persons—a teacher and two students of Ganesh Secondary School died on the spot in a jeep accident at Bhusme of Marsyangdi rural municipality-8 this morning.

The deceased have been identified as a teacher Kamal Rana Thapa, 38, of Badaniya rural municipality inKapilvastu, seventh grader Pramisha Gurung, 13, and sixth grader Ganesh Bhandari, 12, of Marsyangdi-9.

Police Inspector at the District Police Office, Lamjung, Jagadish Regmi, said that eight people were injured in the accident. The accident took place when the jeep (Ga 1 Ja 6317) heading towards peace hill carrying students and teachers for educational trip fell some 50 meters off the road.

Of the injured, the jeep driver and a student have been referred from District Hospital, Lamjung, for further treatment while other injured are receiving treatment at the District Hospital, Lamjung.

Source: National News Agency Nepal