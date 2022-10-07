Health & Safety

Three persons of the same family have died after their shelter was buried by rain-triggered landslide at Chandragiri, Kathmandu last night. The landslide buried the Dhyan Kendra where they had been sheltering.

The Kendra is located near Deurali, on the way to Masine in Chandragiri Municipality-2, said Bhai Krishna Tamang, the chairperson of Chandragiri Municipality-2.

Tamang said those killed in the disaster are 52-year-old Raju Shrestha, his wife 45-year-old Geeta Shrestha and their 18 months old daughter, Sarathi. The Shrestha family originally from Dhulikhel Municipality-12, Kavre had been living in the Dhyan Kendra.

Ward chairperson Tamang said the bodies have been retrieved from the rubble and sent to the TU Teaching Hosiptal, Maharajgunj for post-mortem, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal