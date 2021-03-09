General

This year devotees will be allowed to enter the premises of Pashupatinath main temple only via three outer routes in the coming Mahashivaratri festival.

At a press conference organized here today by the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT), it was shared that one queue would be from Rudragadeswor northern gate via Mitrapark-Gaurighat, Umakunda-Dakshiunmurti and two lines from southern gate via Batisputali-Gaushala, Tribhuvan international Airport-Tilganga, Pingalasthan-Sumargabhawan and Charshivalaya-Panchadewal to enter into the temple premises.

Another queue has been arranged to enter the main temple via Bankali steep way in the western direction, member-secretary of PADT Dr Pradeep Dhakal told RSS.

Additional queue could also be arranged towards Tilganga Ram Temple as per the need.

Three each interior lines have been arranged from northern and southern sides while there would be four lines from western front after entering into the main temple premises.

Only around 800 thousand revelers are preliminary estimated to offer prayers to the Pashupati temple this year due to fear of coronavirus pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal