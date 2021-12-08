General

The Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security has formed three taskforce in a bid to address problems existing in the creation of employment opportunities within the country and in the foreign employment.

The taskforces formed under the leadership of joint secretaries (Badri Nath Adhikari, Ram Chandra Dhakal and Shesh Narayan Poudel) at the Ministry aim to make labour administration efficient, create employment opportunities within the country, produce skilled workforce and address challenges in the foreign employment, said the Ministry.

The taskforce have been tasked with providing advices for operating running skill development training through an integrated structure, managing foreign employment and making policy level reforms and labour diplomacy effective.

The taskforce will submit a separate report to the Ministry with necessary advices within 15 days.

Joint secretary Adhikari leads a six-member taskforce comprising representatives from various ministries and the National Planning Commission. It deals with the creation of job opportunities and vocational and skill-enhancement training.

Similarly, another six-member taskforce led by joint secretary Dhakal will look after the organisational situation of the Ministry and its sub ordinate bodies.

Also, another seven-member taskforce led by joint secretary Poudel will deal with foreign employment management and its overall work system.

Source: National News Agency Nepal