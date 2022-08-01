General

A three-week international level training on socialism organized by Madan Bhandari School of Asia commenced from Monday.

The training has a total of 60 participants who are leaders of various communist parties across the world. The participants are from Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Ghana, Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestine and from the host country Nepal, among others.

CPN (Unified Socialist)'s leader Jhalanath Khanal inaugurated the training amid a programme here. He spoke of the need to protect the communist movement. According to him, communist ideologies included scientific thinking for poverty alleviation, addressing social issues and for economic development.

Similarly, deputy general-secretary of CPN (Unified Socialist) Jagannath Khatiwada expressed his confidence that the training would provide an important opportunity to acquire knowledge about the communist movement across the world and its state.

Likewise, Balaram Banskota, President of Madan Bhandari School of Asia, shared that discussions would be held on various topics such as class struggle, communist manifesto, capitalism and socialism against imperialism.

Furthermore, cultural programmes exhibiting cultures of the participants' countries would be also held during the training.

The participants would be trained for protecting communist conduct, it was shared.

Madan Bhandari School of Asia's coordinator Pramesh Pokharel said that Madan Bhandari School of Asia was one among the 15 Marxism schools in the world to conduct important research on Marxism. He viewed that it was a matter of pride for Nepal to host the training in participation of international communist parties.

Madhav Kumar Nepal, Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist), party's deputy-general Secretary Dr Bijay Poudel, CPN (Maoist Centre)'s Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and leader Narayankaji Shrestha among others will impart training for the participants.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

