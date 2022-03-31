General

Three people have been held with Rs 6.3 million without legal source in the last five days. Deputy Superintendent at the District Police Office, Prakash Bista said two youths were arrested along with Rs 5.5 million illegal money last Sunday while a next one has been held in possession of around Rs 800 thousand illegal money on Thursday.

Those arrested on Sunday are 20-year-old Dhiraj Kumar Yadav and 18-year-old Ramesh Kumar Sahani of Chepkat, Aurahi Municipality-2. They were arrested from Aurahi on the Jaleshwor-Bardibas road section. Police arrested them out of suspicion as they were carrying a black bag riding a bike. They were heading towards India and police found Rs 5.5 million inside the bag after a search. They, along with the amount, were handed over to the Jaleshwor Customs Office after they could not disclose the source of the money.

Similarly, police last night arrested 20-year-old Birendra Kumar Das of Aurahi Municipality-5 along with Rs 791 thousand without legal source as he entered Nepal from India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal