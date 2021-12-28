General

Adverse weather today has its slight implications on the flight schedule in Tribhuvan International Airport.

Low visibility caused by a thick mist in Kathmandu’s sky since the morning has slightly affected the flights to and from TIA, according to TIA General Manager Bhola Prasad Guragain.

Only IFR flights towards the domestic service are taking place. Though the adverse weather had affected the international flights in the morning, now the schedule has been regular.

A flight by the Ethiopian Airlines from New Delhi of India was diverted. Now TIA measures the visibility up to 3,000 meters.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, the country witnesses the impact of Westerly low pressure system.

Today, light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.

Likewise, tonight light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country. There are also chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.

Today, the minimum temperature was 3 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 17 degrees Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal