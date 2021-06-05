General

The Goodwill Foundation, a social organization based in Tibet, China, has donated 50 oxygen concentrators to Nepal.

The Secretary General of the Goodwill Foundation, Ma Zhijian, today handed over the health supplies to the Consulate General of Nepal in Lhasa.

The health materials are part of the COVID-19 Silk Road Community Building Initiative launched by the China NGO Network for International Exchange, the Silk Road NGO Cooperation Network and the Goodwill Foundation to jointly fight the second wave of the coronavirus infection in Nepal.

These health items collected through Chinese NGOs and donors under the leadership of Goodwill Foundation were handed over to Nepali Consul General Nawaraj Dhakal.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Consul General Dhakal thanked China for its continued support to Nepal in controlling the pandemic.

Recalling the friendly relations between Nepal and China for hundreds of years, Dhakal lauded the Goodwill Foundation and other organizations for their support in this time of pandemic.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that in addition to the Government of China and the Government of TAR, some non-profit organizations have joined hands to support Nepal to combat the pandemic,” he stated.

The health items handed over to the Consulate General have been sent to Kathmandu by road from Lhasa today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal