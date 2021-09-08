General

The tie-sheet has been published for the fourth edition of the Everest Premier League (EPL) scheduled to take place from September 25 to October 9 in Kathmandu.

The venue for the franchise-based Twenty20 tournament with the highest prize money is Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

Various six franchise teams from different cities in the country are participating. As per the tie-sheet, the opening match will be played between Lalitpur Patriots and Kathmandu Kings XI. Similarly, Bhairahawa Gladiators will take on Pokhara Rhinos in the second match.

Winner will get Rs 5 million and first runner-up Rs 1.5 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal