General

A local government member has sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by a tiger on Thursday. He is 65-year-old Mayaram Khanal of Geruwa. Khanal is the Ward Member of the Geruwa rural municipality-4. He was attacked by a Royal Bengal tiger at around 3pm while grazing buffalo on the fringe of Bardiya National Park, said Dil Bahadur BC, a local.

The tiger which had been hiding in the tall grass suddenly pounced upon him and mauled him in the neck, back and chest. Khanal is receiving treatment at Nepalgunj Medical College.

Source: National News Agency