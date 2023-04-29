Games

The three-match ODI series opener between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to consistent rain at P Sara Oval in Colombo today.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka reached 152-6 before the rain interrupted the match and finally forced it to be called off.

Captain Chamari Atapattu was the top-scorer with 37 ball-47 while Kavisha Dilhari was batting on 30. Oshadi Ranasinghe was with her with 14 runs when rain played a spoilsport.

Nahida Akhter claimed three for 24 runs for Bangladesh.

The three-match ODI series is the part of ICC Women's Championship. Bangladesh will also play three-match T20 series against the hosts in the tour what happened to be their first tour for bilateral series in Sri Lanka.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha