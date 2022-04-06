Key Issues

Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Rajendra Lingden said that time had come to wipe out bad governance from the country. The people who protect religion and country would never regret, he argued.

At a programme RPP Morang organized here Wednesday, Chairperson Lingden further said the country was not what it appeared in surface but heading to failure. Lingden asserted that the country had suffered much at the hand of political parties for 31 years, he said, urging people, "It is time to adopt new leadership and new system."

On the occasion, party spokesperson Gyanendra Shahi viewed the thriving corruption and price hike were the pushing factors to youths' exodus.

General secretary Prahlad Shah demanded the government that it restored the sick industries and provided employment to the youths within country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal