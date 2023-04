General

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav has expressed his belief that the New Year, 2080BS would bring enthusiasm and hope among us with peace, prosperity, happiness and social harmony.

Giving a message of best wishes on the occasion of the New Year today, the Vice President wished for completion of remaining tasks of peace process and achievement of the goals of socialism with the enforcement of constitution, federalism and good governance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal