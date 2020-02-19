General

Chief of State-5, Dharmanath Yadav, has stressed the need of timely change in dissemination of information and news.

At an interaction 'Rastriya Samachar Samiti's Role in Implementation of Federalism' organised by RSS state-5 office in Butwal on the occasion of 59th anniversary of RSS on Wednesday, Yadav said, The media should play role to increase national unity and solidarity. Timely change is necessary in dissemination of information and news.

He mentioned that it was necessary to increase national unity, harmony and brotherhood by adopting importance and necessity of the act of providing credible, balanced and truth-based news and information to the people.

Stating that the role of media was more necessary in successful implementation of federalism, he stressed on practical implementation of federal system adopted by the country.

Similarly, former Chairperson of RSS Bal Krishna Chapagain said that truth and reality of the news is today's necessity.

Saying the role of RSS is important in implementation of federalism, he mentioned that RSS correspondents are necessary in every local level. He stressed that RSS should publish bulletin in the states.

Likewise, Deputy-Mayor of Sainamaina municipality, Bina Rana Magar, said that collaboration between local government and media should be more effective.

Senior Vice-Chairperson of Human Rights and Peace Society, Govinda Khanal, Deputy-Director of Human Rights Commission State-5, Pawan Kumar Bhatta, also expressed their views.

State Chief Yadav awarded West Nawalparasi correspondent of RSS, Mohan Poudel, with Rs 15,000 and letter of felicitation. Poudel was selected as best RSS correspondent of State 5.

Source: National News Agency Nepal