Senior Justice of the Supreme Court (SC) Iswor Prasad Khatiwada recommended to the concerned body to resolve small disputes and quarrels taking place in villages through dialogue.

In his address to an interaction on mediation organized by Mediation Council in Dhunche, Rasuwa on Saturday, Justice Khatiwada suggested to the local level judicial committees to fix small disputes prevailing in society locally by adhering to the legally-mandated criteria.

The district-level interaction is expected to sensitize the residents of Rasuwa on mediation. The interaction was hosted to impart knowledge on the concept of mediation, role of mediators, meaning of community mediators and process to be adopted for mediation.

The interaction event had brought together a large number of youths having engagement and interest in mediation.

Also on the occasion, Registrar at the Rasuwa District Court Muna Adhikari said the judiciary was hopeful of effective delivery of justice in coming days.

Presenting the progress of mediation activities underway in Rasuwa, Rasuwa district court justice Ramchandra Poudel urged the participants to adhere to the principles of mediation set out by the Mediation Act and Regulation. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal