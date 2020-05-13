General

A cyclist was killed after he was hit by a tipper at Damak this morning. The tipper (Ko 1 Kha 5524) hit cyclist Sobhit Darji in the inner road of Hariom Colony Marg, said District Traffic Police Office, Damak.

Police Inspector Yagya Raj Sharma from Traffic Police Office informed that the boy was from Shreepali Tol of Damak Municiapality-1. The tipper coming from opposite direct hit Darji, killing him on the spot.

Tipper driver Kedar Prasad Pulami originally from Makwanpur district and his vehicle have been taken under control for investigation, the police added.

Source: National News Agency