President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said people's right to health, education and social justice were recognized as their fundamental rights in wake of the establishment of democracy.

Inaugurating Gajendra Memorial Hospital at Madhav Narayan Municipality-3 in Rautahat district on Sunday, President Bhandari remarked that the dream of late Gajendra Narayan Singh had been realized.

"Late Singh has played leading roles in the Farmer Movement and various democratic movements in the country," the President said, adding that his name would be immortalised once the locals avail healthcare services from the newly inaugurated Hospital.

In another context, she suggested that the government at all three levels should accord first priority to manage fertilizers and irrigation facility for fish farming and vegetable and fruit farming for farmers and also to protect the Chure area.

She asked the government to work for economic prosperity by strengthening religious tourism.

Others present on the occasion were former Deputy Prime Minister Rajendra Mahato, lawmaker Anil Kumar Jha, chief of Madhes Province Hari Shankar Mishra, chairperson of the organising institution Digambar Jha, Province Minister Nawal Kishor Sah and Indian Consul General Nitesh Kumar among others. The Hospital was constructed with the joint investment of the Parliamentary Development Fund of lawmaker Anil Kumar and Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal