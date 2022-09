General

The meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) that was scheduled for today has been postponed till tomorrow (Friday).

Some special reasons are blamed for the meeting deferral that was in line with the Rule 6 (3) of the House of Representatives Regulations- 2075, according to the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

The HoR session is scheduled to take place at 11:00 am on Friday, said HoR Secretary, Gopal Nath Yogi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal