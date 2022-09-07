General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said main responsibility at present is to make all Nepalis literate.

Extending best wishes to all Nepalis including students, teachers, guardians and education activists on the occasion of 56th International Literacy Day, Prime Minister Deuba mentioned that it is necessary to take the Literate Nepal Campaign ahead in an effective manner so that educational goals set before the international level could be achieved.

September 8 is celebrated as the International Literacy Day every year at the call of the United Nations. This year's International Literacy Day is going to be observed under the theme 'Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces'.

The Prime Minister pointed out the need of collaboration, support and coordinative initiation of all sides to declare all districts of the country literate as soon as possible.

The Literate Nepal Campaign should be continued because one-thirds of country people are still illiterate despite different initiatives of government, private sector and social organisations.

The message reads, "Education is the foundation of quality life. The constitution has guaranteed education as the fundamental right by adopting multi-dimensional importance of the education. Education has been accepted as the important medium to develop necessary knowledge, skill and capacity for human life across the world."

The government has been implementing various programmes to ensure easy access of all citizens to the basic to higher level education while improving the quality of education, according to him.

Calling for taking forward the community education system effectively to ensure education to one and all, Deuba stressed on promotion of quality, useful, vocational and technical education.

Furthermore, he viewed that there was a need to emphasize production of human resources within the country and promotion of innovation and self-employment through education for the overall development of the country.

According to him, COVID-19 pandemic had taught us to continue with the learning activities through alternative methods and called for additional efforts to achieve educational goal under the Sustainable Development Goals.

The PM extended his best wishes for the 56th International Literacy Day to be fully successful through the cooperation from all quarters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal