Today’s weather, light snowfall likely to occur

Kathmandu: Light snowfall has been predicted at mountainous and high-hill areas today. According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the weather of hilly-areas across the country would remain generally cloudy while rest of the areas would remain partly cloudy to mainly fair this afternoon. Meteorologist Ganga Nagarkoti said there is possibility of sporadic rainfall with lightning at few places of hilly region and one or two places of Terai. The sky across the country is now partly to generally cloudy. According to the Division, one or two places of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces are witnessing light rainfall. There is also chance of light snowfall at few places of high-hilly and mountain regions of the country. Although the sky in Tarai area is cloudy, there is less likelihood of rainfall. Today's minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley is 11.7 degree Celsius and maximum temperature 21-23 degree Celsius. Similarly, sporadic to light rainfall with lightning has been predicted in any places o f Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces and one or two places of hilly areas in remaining provinces. There is also possibility of moderate rainfall at one or two places of Koshi and Gandaki Provinces as well as light snowfall at one or two places of high-hilly areas of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces and one or two places of mountain region, added the Division. Source: National News Agency RSS